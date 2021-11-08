Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.28 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7,666.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $119.65 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

