Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 258,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.22. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZGNX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.46.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

