Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 277,222 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 277,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $533.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

