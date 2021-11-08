RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RNR. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE:RNR opened at $152.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day moving average of $152.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ian D. Branagan purchased 3,440 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser bought 1,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.18 per share, with a total value of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.