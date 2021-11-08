Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Sells $17,100.00 in Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven E. Deweese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of Republic Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $30,006.00.

Shares of RBCAA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.21. 14,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,220. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

