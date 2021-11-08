Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE CHCT opened at $47.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.