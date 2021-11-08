Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.41.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

NYSE OVV opened at $37.03 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 97,528 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 15.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 36.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

