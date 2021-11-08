Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.74) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.67). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.88) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PTGX. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

PTGX stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

