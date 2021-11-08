Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $130.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $142.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $184,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,475,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $199,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,854 shares of company stock worth $17,132,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

