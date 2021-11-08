Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Emerson Electric Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EMR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.04.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $97.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

