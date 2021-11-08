Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Beazley (BEZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Beazley (LON: BEZ) recently:

11/8/2021 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 495 ($6.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Beazley had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 429 ($5.60) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Beazley had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/5/2021 – Beazley had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 416.50 ($5.44) on Monday. Beazley plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 392.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 358.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

