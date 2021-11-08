Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Encompass Health (EHC)

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $94.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $107.00 to $90.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Encompass Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Encompass Health shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The top line has been consistently rising since 2010, driven by better revenues from its Inpatient Rehabilitation segment. It is looking for options to sell its home health and hospice business to streamline operations and intensify focus on growing its core business. The company actively pursues mergers and acquisitions to increase its market density and build scale in hospice. Its solvency position is strong. Its cash generation abilities looks strong. The company's third-quarter earnings of $1.03 per share missed estimates by 3.7% but was up 32.1% year over year driven by strong top-line growth. However, higher costs due to labor supply shortage can weigh on the company's margins. Ramp-up costs associated with new hospitals can affect the company's bottom line.”

11/1/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Encompass Health is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $65.44. 1,417,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,348. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Encompass Health Co alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after buying an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Encompass Health by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 384,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Encompass Health by 346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 276,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.