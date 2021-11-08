ResMed Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

ResMed has increased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ResMed to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $260.55 on Monday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,758,433.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,737,848. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.