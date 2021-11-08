Retirement Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $56.48. 10,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32.

