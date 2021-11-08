Retirement Group LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $86,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

AFIN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

AFIN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.74. 7,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,788. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -283.32%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

