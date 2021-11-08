Retirement Group LLC Has $822,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,726,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,476 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,065,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 124,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 978.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 100,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,916. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57.

