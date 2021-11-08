Retirement Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.5% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.92. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,074. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.33.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

