Retirement Group LLC Purchases 2,499 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,179. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.

