Retirement Group LLC Sells 3,643 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.2% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 155,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $398.24. The stock had a trading volume of 701,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,057,781. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $280.62 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.