Retirement Group LLC Sells 623 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Retirement Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $527,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,519 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,834,844 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.