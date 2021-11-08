Retirement Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Retirement Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,257 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $853,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 666,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,603,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 134,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $9.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,696,367. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

