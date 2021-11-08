Reviewing ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) & Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) and ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and ContraFect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -27.45% -25.10% ContraFect N/A -71.96% -36.74%

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and ContraFect’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.61 million ($10.08) -0.97 ContraFect N/A N/A -$28.16 million ($0.74) -5.43

ContraFect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemomab Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of ContraFect shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of ContraFect shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContraFect has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and ContraFect, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 ContraFect 0 1 3 0 2.75

Chemomab Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 345.70%. ContraFect has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.51%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than ContraFect.

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics beats ContraFect on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides. The company was founded by Robert Nowinski on March 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, NY.

