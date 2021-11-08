Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.16.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $82.85.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

