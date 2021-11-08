Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.16.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $82.85.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
