Robert W. Baird Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $437.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $493.00 to $437.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $408.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $426.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.61. Illumina has a 52 week low of $292.65 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,867. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 5.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Illumina by 21.7% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,789 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Illumina by 28.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

