Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Electric by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in General Electric by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GE opened at $108.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.92. General Electric has a 12-month low of $63.68 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of -209.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

