Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.39). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCKT. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.66. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $67.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,680,000 after buying an additional 119,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after buying an additional 296,191 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,995,000 after buying an additional 413,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,990,000 after buying an additional 147,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

