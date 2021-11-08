Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 374.38.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

