Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $400.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.21.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.14. Roku has a twelve month low of $207.50 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

