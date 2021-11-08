Rope ($ROPE) Reaches Market Cap of $317,773.10

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, Rope has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a market capitalization of $317,773.10 and approximately $2,235.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can currently be bought for about $11.35 or 0.00016787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00078884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00081615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00095335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,253.91 or 0.99477043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,775.69 or 0.07063856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00020646 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

