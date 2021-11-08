Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 2.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $485.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.54. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

