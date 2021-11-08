Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.64.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ROST opened at $119.65 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average is $119.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

