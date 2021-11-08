Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $62.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBU traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.22. 498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 210,540 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,329,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 87,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.