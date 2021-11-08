Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$25.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.11.

OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $18.36 on Friday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

