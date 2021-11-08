Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $45.00

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s previous close.

The Chemours stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $38.87.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 75.03%. The Chemours’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Chemours will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,305 shares of company stock worth $5,540,675 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.