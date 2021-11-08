Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $45.00

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s previous close.
The Chemours stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $38.87.
The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 75.03%. The Chemours’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Chemours will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
About The Chemours
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
