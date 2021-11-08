Royal Bank of Canada Has $21.03 Million Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,926 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $21,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,219.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,193 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,352,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 280,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 97,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after purchasing an additional 80,167 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 279,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 52,674 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $73.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

