Royal Bank of Canada Has $21.80 Million Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $21,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $4,006,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $2,348,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arcosa by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arcosa by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63,682 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $55.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

