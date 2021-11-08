Royal Bank of Canada Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$17.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.42.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$12.87 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.68 and a 12 month high of C$13.00. The company has a market cap of C$9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.42%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

