Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Price Target to C$15.00

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS CHWWF opened at $11.38 on Friday. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.64.

Chesswood Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the commercial equipment finance. It operates through U.S. Equipment Financing and Canada Equipment Financing. The U.S. Equipment Financing segment involves in a small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

