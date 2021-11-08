Royal Bank of Canada Raises Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $65.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Get Galapagos alerts:

GLPG stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.76. 1,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,732. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $129.03.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. Analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after buying an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 225,710 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $17,800,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 113,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.