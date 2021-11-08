Royal Bank of Canada Raises NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Price Target to $33.00

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,886,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

