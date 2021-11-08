Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,430 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Roblox were worth $21,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $961,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343 over the last ninety days.

Roblox stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist reduced their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.