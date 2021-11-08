Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330,751 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.32% of SLM worth $20,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SLM by 0.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 11.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

