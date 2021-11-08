Royal Bank of Canada Sells 52,088 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,088 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $22,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 431,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 217,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

NYSE EBS opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.39). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.