Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Tops $0.14

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $167,052.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 74.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00080347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00083164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00097048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,396.92 or 1.00506759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,726.64 or 0.07154844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00021036 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,197,903 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

