RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 93,416.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 4.0% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in RPM International by 35.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,103 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in RPM International by 339.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in RPM International by 66.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,127 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $89.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.47. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

