RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €57.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.73 ($64.38).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

