Russel Metals Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Russel Metals in a report released on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RUS. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.57.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$35.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$18.35 and a 52-week high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$979.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total value of C$111,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$351,043.84. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey purchased 1,250 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at C$66,811.36. Insiders have sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 over the last 90 days.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.