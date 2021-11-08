S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires Shares of 64,112 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.2% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. 13,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,328. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.