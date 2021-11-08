S. R. Schill & Associates Has $771,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,933,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 519.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $9.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $307.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,281,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $765.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.66.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

