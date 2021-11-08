Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Position Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 266.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $80.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.99 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.